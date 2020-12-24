First of all, the hesitation to vaccinate must be welcomed and legitimized, as much by patients as by health professionals.

Indeed, studies report that the rate of vaccination hesitation among health professionals is the same as that of their patients.

Finally, hesitation is the formal proof that our brain is endowed with the potential to think, to question information and it is our prefrontal cortex that allows us to do so.

Nevertheless, our analytical brain (the prefrontal cortex) is not immune to logical errors. We can all make logic and deduction errors, even scientists and experts!

These are the cognitive biases (more than 25 listed) that METACOGNITION teaches us.

A common cognitive bias is abdication bias. What is this bias?

It is a "shortcut" that our brain puts in place to make it happen quickly!

For example, the fact that "my brain" reads "Is there a correlation between the measles vaccine and autism? it tends to go directly to a conclusion of causality by "abdicating" the analytical process.

Thus hypotheses, observations and questions are not conclusions, beware of abdication bias.

All of us, experts and non-experts alike, can commit this "error of thought" (the cognitive bias of abdication and many others…).

Let's be aware of how our brain (our thinking) works...this can help us to better understand the logical errors we can all make.