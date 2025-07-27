This book didn’t start with politics.

It started in the consultation room. With patients.

With parents unsure about vaccines for their newborn.

With seniors wondering if another dose was really necessary.

With healthcare providers asking how to answer without alienating. The goal was clear:

To support those in doubt, and to help professionals communicate with empathy, nuance, and clarity. But something has changed. Today, vaccine hesitancy is no longer just a clinical or societal issue.

It is being reshaped—aggressively—into a political weapon.

Scientific bodies are being restructured. Experts dismissed.

And what was once a space for respectful dialogue is turning into a battlefield of influence. To stay silent in the face of this shift would be to abandon the very people this book was meant to support.There’s a crucial difference between listening to vaccine-hesitant patients with empathy—and weaponizing their doubts for political purposes.

As a clinical vaccinologist, I’ve long defended a respectful and compassionate approach to vaccine hesitancy. It’s an approach that belongs in the consultation room, not on the political stage. It’s built on listening, partnership, and trust—not coercion, and certainly not polarization.

But what we’re seeing now goes far beyond legitimate doubt.

In the United States, several members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—one of the country’s most respected scientific bodies—have been dismissed under political pressure.

Let that sink in.

When experts are removed not because of misconduct, but because their science doesn’t fit a political narrative, public health loses its foundation. The scientific process becomes a performance.

And vaccine hesitancy? It becomes a tool.

This is not dialogue.

This is not transparency.

This is manipulation dressed up as freedom.

And the consequences are global.

In every democracy where science is challenged, where expertise is reframed as elitism, and where complex health issues are reduced to campaign slogans, we risk eroding not only trust in vaccines—but trust in each other.

This reflection will be expanded in a forthcoming book:

This Is Why We Keep Losing the Vaccine Hesitancy Debate

A book about trust, communication, and the future of public health

🖋️ A chapter is dedicated to this dangerous drift: when empathy is distorted, and public health is sacrificed for political theater.

For inquiries, sample chapters or the full proposal are available upon request.

👤 About the author

Alessandro Diana, MD is a clinical vaccinologist and public health educator based in Geneva.

He contributes to vaccine communication strategies across Europe and teaches at the University of Geneva.

His forthcoming book, This Is Why We Keep Losing the Vaccine Hesitancy Debate, explores the intersection of science, trust, and the rising politicization of public health.