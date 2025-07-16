🦠 Tick-Borne Encephalitis: Not Just a Tick Bite Anymore
When people think about Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE), the usual image is that of a tick bite during a forest walk. But recent evidence reminds us that TBE virus (FSME) can also be transmitted through raw, unpasteurized milk, particularly from goats and cows.
A experimental study has shown that the virus remains infectious in raw milk for up to 48 hours, even when refrigerated. This reinforces earlier epidemiological reports and now provides laboratory confirmation of food-borne TBE transmission.
🧪 The virus survived longer in cow's milk than in goat's milk, but both could transmit infection to humans if consumed unpasteurize
The Study That Sparked Renewed Concern
The study found:
Up to 48 hours of viral infectivity in raw milk stored at 4°C or at room temperature
Cow’s milk retained infectivity longer than goat’s milk
This has prompted health agencies to re-emphasize pasteurization and vaccination, especially in endemic areas
💉 Vaccine Protection: Fast and Effective
The good news? The vaccine protects against TBE regardless of how the virus is acquired – whether by tick bite or by ingesting contaminated milk.
In Switzerland, two vaccines are available:
✅ FSME-Immun®
✅ Encepur®
These vaccines are interchangeable and equally effective.
🗓️ Standard Vaccination Schedule:
1st dose: Day 0
2nd dose: After 1 month (or after 14 days in urgent situations)
These first two doses already provide good protection
3rd dose: After 5–12 months
Booster: Every 10 years
🧠 Bottom Line
TBE is not only tick-borne – it’s also foodborne
Raw milk can carry the virus for up to two days
Vaccination remains the safest and most effective protection – especially for people in endemic areas or those consuming unpasteurized dairy products
📌 In a time when artisanal food is popular and tick habitats are expanding due to climate change, TBE vaccination is no longer just for hikers – it's for everyone at risk.