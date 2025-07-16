When people think about Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE), the usual image is that of a tick bite during a forest walk. But recent evidence reminds us that TBE virus (FSME) can also be transmitted through raw, unpasteurized milk, particularly from goats and cows.

A experimental study has shown that the virus remains infectious in raw milk for up to 48 hours, even when refrigerated. This reinforces earlier epidemiological reports and now provides laboratory confirmation of food-borne TBE transmission.

🧪 The virus survived longer in cow's milk than in goat's milk, but both could transmit infection to humans if consumed unpasteurize The Study That Sparked Renewed Concern

The study found:

Up to 48 hours of viral infectivity in raw milk stored at 4°C or at room temperature

Cow’s milk retained infectivity longer than goat’s milk

This has prompted health agencies to re-emphasize pasteurization and vaccination, especially in endemic areas

💉 Vaccine Protection: Fast and Effective

The good news? The vaccine protects against TBE regardless of how the virus is acquired – whether by tick bite or by ingesting contaminated milk.

In Switzerland, two vaccines are available:

✅ FSME-Immun®

✅ Encepur®

These vaccines are interchangeable and equally effective.

🗓️ Standard Vaccination Schedule:

1st dose : Day 0

2nd dose : After 1 month (or after 14 days in urgent situations)

These first two doses already provide good protection

3rd dose : After 5–12 months

Booster: Every 10 years

🧠 Bottom Line

TBE is not only tick-borne – it’s also foodborne

Raw milk can carry the virus for up to two days

Vaccination remains the safest and most effective protection – especially for people in endemic areas or those consuming unpasteurized dairy products

📌 In a time when artisanal food is popular and tick habitats are expanding due to climate change, TBE vaccination is no longer just for hikers – it's for everyone at risk.