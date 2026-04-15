In the wake of the recent meningococcal B situation in the UK, I found myself encountering a pattern that we do not talk about often in clinical practice.

Not vaccine hesitancy.

But rather the opposite.

Several patients reached out asking to be vaccinated against meningococcal B, even though they had no clear medical indication. The common thread was not uncertainty, but fear, a reaction to what they had heard, read, or perceived about the situation abroad.

It raised a question that I think deserves more attention.

What should we do when patients actively request a vaccine that we would not routinely recommend?

The usual response is often quite direct: “This vaccine is not indicated.” And in many cases, the conversation ends there.

But I am not sure it should.

Because “not indicated” does not mean “inappropriate” or “unsafe.” In most situations, it simply means that the expected benefit is limited or uncertain, and that the intervention falls outside current recommendations, often with financial implications for the patient.

This creates a different kind of clinical space. One that is less about applying guidelines, and more about navigating a decision together.

In that space, our role shifts. We are no longer simply deciding for the patient, but helping them understand what is at stake. This includes explaining the actual level of risk, the realistic benefit of the vaccine in their specific context, and the limits of what vaccination can achieve in response to a perceived threat.

At the same time, it also requires us to acknowledge what is driving the request. Because behind these questions, there is often an emotional component, a sense of urgency, vulnerability, or loss of control. In that sense, the dynamic is not so different from vaccine hesitancy. The direction is different, but the underlying mechanism is similar.

This is where I believe a strictly binary response -either fully agreeing or systematically refusing- may not be the most helpful approach.

There may be value in a more nuanced position. One where we provide clear, transparent information, explicitly state the absence of formal indication, discuss costs, and then leave space for the patient to make an informed decision.

This does not mean endorsing unnecessary vaccination. But it also does not mean closing the door too quickly on a request that, in many cases, is rooted in a legitimate concern.

Ultimately, this situation challenges us to reflect on our role. Are we there to enforce recommendations, or to support decision-making?

As is often the case in medicine, the answer may lie somewhere in between.

I would be very interested to hear how others approach this in their own practice.

What are your thoughts on this?