EPIVACS

EPIVACS

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Halpérin Daniel
Apr 15

Tu as raison. J’essaie toujours de faire un peu de lumière sur les arguments en jeu et de ne pas imposer une réponse trop directive. Ça prend plus de temps mais c’est infiniment plus respectueux et gratifiant.

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Diana Alessandro
Apr 15

Merci pour ton feedback Daniel!

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