Over the past days, a Perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine, signed by 12 former FDA commissioners, has raised the alarm about a profound shift in how vaccines may be regulated in the United States. The authors argue that a new internal memo would discard long‑standing reliance on immunobridging and instead require large randomized efficacy trials for most new or updated vaccines, even when dealing with pathogens and platforms that are already well studied. In practice, this would make timely updates against evolving respiratory viruses like influenza and SARS‑CoV‑2 extremely difficult, and would raise the bar in a way that is scientifically inconsistent and operationally unworkable.​

As a vaccinologist, this is not a marginal technical tweak. Immunobridging and other correlates of protection are precisely what allow us to adapt vaccines at the speed of evolving pathogens once mechanisms, platforms and safety profiles are well characterised. If we systematically demand classical efficacy trials every time we update a strain or add a serotype, we do not get “more safety”; we get delays, fewer competitors in the field, and more people facing preventable disease while we wait for endpoints to accrue.​

What worries me just as much is the communication signal. The proposed turn at FDA has been justified, in part, by re‑analysing passive pharmacovigilance reports (VAERS) to claim that Covid vaccines killed “no fewer than 10” children. Anyone who has worked with these systems knows their purpose: to generate hypotheses and safety signals that must then be tested with robust methods, not to establish causality on their own. Elevating unverified reports to proof, without transparent methodology and independent review, does not strengthen pharmacovigilance; it blurs the line between careful safety monitoring and political storytelling. It also hands a powerful rhetorical weapon to those who have spent years trying to portray routine vaccination as inherently dangerous.​

So what should vaccine experts do in this moment, especially in our interactions with policymakers and politicians? Silence on process is not an option. Our role should be to insist on at least 3 non‑negotiable principles:

Evidence‑based standards. Use immunobridging and other validated correlates of protection where the science justifies it; reserve large efficacy trials for questions that truly cannot be answered otherwise.​

Transparent, pluralistic governance. Keep independent advisory committees, open deliberations and clear guidance processes at the centre, instead of concentrating decisions in a small, ideologically aligned group.​

Responsible safety communication. Acknowledge genuine uncertainties and rare harms when they exist, but do not weaponise unverified signals from passive surveillance to advance regulatory or political agendas.​

For those of us working at the intersection of vaccinology and difficult conversations about vaccines, there is a second part of the job: helping policymakers anticipate the downstream communication effects of their choices. When regulatory standards are raised in a way that looks arbitrary or punitive, trust erodes. When safety concerns are framed in absolutist terms, without denominators, counterfactuals or transparent methods, trust erodes. When advisory processes become less visible and more opaque, trust erodes.​

If we care about both public health and public trust, we need vaccine policy that is built as a partnership: scientists who are explicit about what the evidence can and cannot tell us; policymakers who are honest about trade‑offs and constraints; and politicians who are willing to defend proportionate, evidence‑based decisions even when they are not poll‑tested. From the vaccinology side, our responsibility is to make it as hard as possible to ignore the evidence – and as easy as possible to explain it to the public.​