"Don't think of a pink elephant!"
And there we have it, in one sentence, the power of negative phrasing!
This power of negative phrasing is constantly used by the ANTIVAXers (this refers to those who post on social networks, advocate and spread fear and doubt with false conclusions!).
Doubt and fear are the "pink elephant" of ANTIVAXers.
The whole thing is wrapped up in a discourse of unverifiable hypotheses, erroneous scientific conclusions, and their arguments sprinkled with a pinch of truth: this is the recipe of any conspiracy theory!
Indeed, it is well established that ANTIVAXers are victims of cognitive bias (logical errors, errors in inductive and deductive thinking). They are all victims of the Dunning-Kruger cognitive bias: they are not aware of their logical errors, systematically rejecting any scientific evidence that goes against their certainties.
http://www.psychomedia.qc.ca/psychologie/biais-cognitifs
Several studies affirm that the "critical thinking" of ANTIVAXers is statistically more deficient than the "critical thinking" of the general population.
https://digest.bps.org.uk/2021/02/23/belief-in-conspiracy-theories-is-associated-with-lower-levels-of-critical-thinking/
Thus, ANTIVAXers cannot claim to be specialists, to blame the press and scientists for not being invited to participate in discussions with specialists.
It is like giving the platform of expertise to a patient vaccinated against Covid... and speaking as a specialist!
Apart from their "pink elephant", would ANTIVAXers be able to come up with other non-negative formulations?
"The Pink Elephant" of the ANTIVAX
"Don't think of a pink elephant!"
And there we have it, in one sentence, the power of negative phrasing!
This power of negative phrasing is constantly used by the ANTIVAXers (this refers to those who post on social networks, advocate and spread fear and doubt with false conclusions!).
Doubt and fear are the "pink elephant" of ANTIVAXers.
The whole thing is wrapped up in a discourse of unverifiable hypotheses, erroneous scientific conclusions, and their arguments sprinkled with a pinch of truth: this is the recipe of any conspiracy theory!
Indeed, it is well established that ANTIVAXers are victims of cognitive bias (logical errors, errors in inductive and deductive thinking). They are all victims of the Dunning-Kruger cognitive bias: they are not aware of their logical errors, systematically rejecting any scientific evidence that goes against their certainties.
http://www.psychomedia.qc.ca/psychologie/biais-cognitifs
Several studies affirm that the "critical thinking" of ANTIVAXers is statistically more deficient than the "critical thinking" of the general population.
https://digest.bps.org.uk/2021/02/23/belief-in-conspiracy-theories-is-associated-with-lower-levels-of-critical-thinking/
Thus, ANTIVAXers cannot claim to be specialists, to blame the press and scientists for not being invited to participate in discussions with specialists.
It is like giving the platform of expertise to a patient vaccinated against Covid... and speaking as a specialist!
Apart from their "pink elephant", would ANTIVAXers be able to come up with other non-negative formulations?