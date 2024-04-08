"We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Swiss Vaccine-Hesitancy Summit, scheduled to take place in Switzerland in Spring 2026, with Luzern as the probable location.

This 1 or 2-day Summit is designed for healthcare professionals, healthcare students interested in the topic, and health policymakers.

Preliminary topics will be addressed by international experts in communications and clinical vaccinology. The summit will feature a limited number of lecture sessions and will primarily focus on several workshops.

Attendees who participate in the lectures and two different workshops during the summit will receive a certificate of completion, recognizing their participation in this informative summit."

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